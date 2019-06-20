Moon Arrives in Osaka for G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Japan on Thursday, kicking off a three-day trip during which he will attend the Group of 20 summit amid efforts to reactivate the Korea peace process.He will hold a series of bilateral meetings with global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the forum in Osaka slated for Friday and Saturday.Moon will meet with Xi on Thursday and is expected to gauge North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's thoughts on denuclearization as the Chinese president recently met him in Pyongyang.During talks with Putin on Friday, Moon is expected to stress the need to resume dialogue concerning denuclearization on the peninsula and seek cooperation.Moon is set to promote the idea of a “virtuous cycle” between peace and the economy at the G20 session.During the trip, he will also have one-on-one talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.However, Moon is not expected to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the wake of disagreements regarding recent South Korean court rulings which ordered Japanese companies to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.