S. Korean Olympic Committee Chief Elected New IOC Member

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's Olympic body has been elected as a new member of the International Olympic Committee(IOC).Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung was voted to become one of ten new IOC members in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday.Lee is the eleventh South Korean to become an IOC member, and will join 2004 Olympic table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min as two South Korean members of the international organization.Lee, 64, can serve for the next six years, as the committee age limit is 70, but has to be reelected as KSOC chief to maintain his term.