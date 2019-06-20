Heads of S. Korea's Top Conglomerates Meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of South Korea's five largest conglomerates had an unscheduled meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his two-day trip to Seoul this week.According to industry sources, the heads of Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group, LG Group and Lotte met Prince Mohammed for tea at the Samsung Group's invitation-only guest house in Seoul on Wednesday night.The group is said to have discussed investment, the global economy and cooperation in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence and other areas of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.The visit lasted just under an hour, followed by a private meeting between Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Prince Mohammed, according to an official at Samsung.The crown prince, who also serves as Saudi Arabia’s deputy prime minister and defense minister, is in Seoul Wednesday and Thursday this week.Saudi Arabia is Korea’s biggest crude oil supplier as well as the biggest trading partner in the Middle East.