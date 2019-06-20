S. Korean Court Orders Mitsubishi To Pay Additional Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean Court has again ruled in favor of South Korean victims of wartime forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.The Seoul High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling ordering Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate 14 families of victims 90-million won each.The victims were forced to work in Mitsubishi factories in Hiroshima, Japan in the 1940s and were injured by the atomic bombing of the city in 1945.The victims and their families had filed a collective lawsuit against the Japanese firm in 2013, and the lower court ruled in their favor in 2016, arguing the company actively participated in the Imperial Japanese government's promotion of forced labor.Seoul's Supreme Court already upheld rulings last year ordering Mitsubishi to compensate the plaintiffs in two lawsuits filed by other groups of forced labor victims and their families.The Japanese firm has thus far not complied with last year’s ruling and it is unclear how they will respond to the most recent case.