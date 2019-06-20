Police Notify Four LKP Lawmakers to Appear for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have called on four main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers to appear for questioning into allegations that they forcibly detained a fellow legislator in the process of fast tracking disputed bills in April.According to political sources and police on Thursday, Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station asked lawmakers Um Yong-soo, Yeo Sang-kyoo, Jeong Kab-yoon and Lee Yang-soo to appear for questioning by next Thursday.Police are set to grill the four legislators on allegations that they barricaded minor Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Chae Yi-bae in his office to prevent him from participating in a meeting of the special committee on judicial reform in the process of fast tracking a set of contentious bills.The four lawmakers are said to have blocked the door of Chae’s office with a couch and kept him trapped for around six hours.Following the series of clashes that took place in April during the fast-tracking of the bills, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) filed a complaint against LKP lawmakers, including the four legislators, accusing them of violating the National Assembly Law and of interfering with the execution of official duties. The LKP, on its part, filed complaints against the DP, accusing its lawmakers of assault.Police are currently investigating some 100 lawmakers related to the clashes.