Australian National Likely Detained in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

An Australian national studying in Pyongyang has reportedly been apprehended by North Korean authorities.Australia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it was “urgently seeking clarification” regarding details of an Australian man that has been allegedly detained.While the ministry did not disclose the man's identity, it is widely believed that he is 29-year-old Alek Sigley from Perth.The BBC reports Sigley’s parents could not confirm if he had been arrested, but said he had not been in touch with them since Tuesday.Sigley has lived in North Korea since last year as he pursues a graduate degree in Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University.Before that he was a frequent traveler to North Korea as a tourist and tour operator for many years. Last year he married a Japanese national and had the wedding ceremony and reception in Pyongyang.Like many nations, Australia does not have an embassy in North Korea and works in a limited diplomatic capacity through the Swedish embassy.