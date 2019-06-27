Trump Says He Won't Meet N. Korean Leader During S. Korea Trip

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said he will not be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to Seoul following the Group of 20 summit this Friday and Saturday. However, Trump said that he may speak to Kim in a different form.Celina Yoon has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will be meeting a lot of people during his trip to Asia this week, but North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would not be among them.The remark came while he was leaving the White House for the G20 summit in Japan, which will be followed by a two-day visit to South Korea on Saturday.While dismissing speculation that he would meet Kim face-to-face while visiting the Korean Peninsula, Trump said that he may speak with the North Korean leader in “a different form,” which may hint at some sort of communication via telephone or other medium.Trump did not elaborate, however, on what form he was apparently alluding to.The previous day, Trump demurred on the question of whether there was talk of a meeting in recent letters exchanged between the two leaders, simply saying that they will be meeting “at some point.”The remarks align with President Moon Jae-in, who said on Wednesday that North Korea and the U.S. have been in talks over a third summit.There is speculation that Trump may visit the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas during his trip to the peninsula. It was there that Moon and Kim held their second summit last year, at the truce village of Panmunjeom.There is further speculation that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, arriving in Seoul ahead of the Moon-Trump summit, may engage with North Korean officials in an effort to restart denuclearization dialogue.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.