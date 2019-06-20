Parties Divided Over Reports of Cabinet Appointment of Presidential Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling Democratic Party appears less than unified regarding media speculation that President Moon Jae-in will soon name a key presidential aide as his next justice minister, while the main opposition has leapt at the opportunity to characterize the rumored appointment as an overreach by the administration.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Korea’s political parties are divided over the prospect that the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, Cho Kuk, could be named the next justice minister.Many within the ruling Democratic Party(DP) were sanguine about the reports, expecting Cho to see through President Moon Jae-in's judicial and social reforms.On social media on Thursday, DP lawmaker Lee Jong-kul said Moon is likely thinking about tapping Cho as justice minister after nominating Yoon Seok-youl as prosecutor general, as the two are seen as key drivers of his reform policies.Another DP lawmaker, An Min-suk, added on social media that any South Korean citizen who wants prosecutorial reform would have no doubt that Cho is the right person to lead the justice ministry.An said if Cho were to be appointed, he would leave a lasting impact on state prosecutor reform and neutrality.There are, however, some within the ruling party who have concerns about Cho's appointment, a rift that could hamper the reform efforts and even become an albatross for the DP during next year's general elections.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), which has previously characterized Cho’s theoretical appointment as a "declaration of war," further questioned the secretary's qualifications.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn said it would be illogical to even consider Cho as a Cabinet member after what he said were Cho's series of failed personnel verifications at the presidential office.LKP Rep. Chang Je-won, who sits on the parliamentary judiciary committee, said tapping a key presidential aide to head the justice ministry would be an attempt to exert control over the prosecution by the incumbent administration.The presidential office, meanwhile, has neither confirmed nor denied reports that Cho is even being considered for a different post.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.