Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.59%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-47 points, or point-59 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-134-point-32.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing eleven-point-16 points, or one-point-57 percent, to close at 698-point-21.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-158-point-one won.