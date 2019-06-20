PM Lee: Trump May Send Message to N. Korea at DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon appeared to suggest on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump would convey a message to North Korea at the inter-Korean border during his visit to South Korea.He made the remark during a local symposium on Korean peace co-hosted by the Unification Ministry, while noting that President Moon Jae-in and President Trump will have their eighth summit talks in Seoul this Sunday.The prime minister said that the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea were exchanging letters in recent days and expressing trust in each other.Lee said the two sides appear to be exploring a breakthrough in stalled talks since their second summit in Hanoi in February.He said the Moon Jae-in administration has "embarked on a new journey" for co-prosperity and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, pointing to the three inter-Korean summits held last year that produced joint declarations.He said however that these declarations have been difficult to implement due to slow progress in North Korea's denuclearization and subsequent UN sanctions on the regime.Lee said the South Korean government has faithfully implemented UN resolutions on North Korea sanctions and believes there must be meaningful progress towards denuclearization before sanctions are eased.