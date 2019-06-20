Seoul Summer Sale 2019 to Be Held Throughout July

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign tourists visiting Seoul next month will be able to enjoy discounts at many stores across the capital city.According to the Seoul Tourism Foundation on Thursday, "Seoul Summer Sale 2019" will kick off next Monday and run through the end of July.Around one-thousand-180 stores representing some 240 companies, including department stores, duty-free shops and cultural performance halls, will provide foreign tourists with discount services.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said a record high number of firms, including service providers related with tourism, recreational activities and food and drink, are joining to help attract more tourists to the city.Discount coupons can be downloaded from the official website at sale.visitseoul.net.