Ministry Aims to Reduce Fine Dust from Agro-Livestock Sector by 30%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has announced a set of measures to reduce air pollution by decreasing the output of ultrafine dust particles and ammonia by 30 percent through 2022.Compared to urban areas, the agriculture and livestock sectors have been relatively neglected in research and policy regarding fine dust reduction.Under the plan, central and provincial authorities will collect agricultural waste twice a year in efforts to prevent illegal dumping.The ministry will also supply farms with microbial agents to decrease the discharge of ammonia and also step up oversight of animal feces and install odor-reduction facilities.Eco-friendly farming will be promoted to cut back on fine dust while the measures will seek to reduce gas emissions from farm equipment running on diesel fuel.