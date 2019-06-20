N. Korea Says Seoul Shifting Blame for Impasse in Negotiations

North Korea has accused the South Korean government of shifting blame for the impasse in negotiations regarding the North’s denuclearization.The remarks come from an interview published Thursday on the North Korean state propaganda website "Uriminjokkiri" with a senior official at the North’s state-run unification institute.The official was particularly critical of President Moon Jae-in’s remarks during his speech at Sweden's parliament last month.In the June 14th address, the South Korean leader said "if North Korea walks on the path for dialogue, no one in the world will threaten North Korea’s regime and security."Moon also called for practical progress on denuclearization in order for North Korean sanctions to be lifted.The institute official criticized South Korean authorities for “misleading the public" into believing that the North is preventing nuclear talks from making progress.The person argued that it is the U.S. and its hostile policy toward Pyongyang that are to blame, and that Seoul is simply following Washington's directions.