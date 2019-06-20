Saudi Crown Prince Pays Visit to S. Korea's National Defense R&D Hub

Photo : YONHAP News

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea, dropped by the country’s national defense research and development institute.Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman visited the Agency for Defense Development(ADD) in Daejeon on Thursday. The Saudi delegation expressed hope to establish a similar state defense think tank in its own country.The source said the Saudi visitors highly assessed South Korea’s rapid advancement in defense technologies and its ability to produce competitive weapons and indicated their intent to emulate Seoul in strengthening their defense capability.The crown prince and his entourage also looked around some of the weapon systems on display at Daejeon, which the South Korean government is promoting overseas to export.