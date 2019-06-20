US Envoy on N. Korea Arrives in S. Korea Ahead of Trump's Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has arrived in South Korea ahead of President Trump's trip to Seoul this weekend.Biegun arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday but left without responding to reporters' questions, including whether he plans to meet with North Korean officials and whether he has recently contacted the North.There's speculation Biegun, while accompanying Trump to the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) this weekend, could contact the North at the inter-Korean border areas, but a senior official at South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the chance of that happening appears slim.Biegun is expected to send a message to the North that working-level negotiations need to restart over the North’s denuclearization.He's scheduled to meet his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, on Friday morning to share assessments of North Korea's movements and to coordinate agenda items for Sunday's summit between Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.Later on Friday, Biegun will sit down with South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul to share information about inter-Korean relations and Seoul’s humanitarian aid to the North.There's also a possibility he will visit South Korea's presidential office.