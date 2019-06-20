New Presidential Policy Chief Visits Parliament, Discusses Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's new chief policy secretary says he will follow the National Assembly’s decisions regarding the format and schedules of a planned economic roundtable.Kim Sang-jo made the remark on Thursday while meeting with main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Floor Leader Na Kyung-won during his first visit to parliament since he assumed his new post.Last week, National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang proposed an economic roundtable between ruling and opposition parties as an alternative to a parliamentary hearing that the LKP is calling for to inspect the government’s responses to various economic difficulties.Kim, who previously served as chairman of the Korea Fair Trade Commission, said he recognized the assembly’s right to keep the government in check and keep watch on it, calling it a legitimate mandate. He said he will be attentive to criticism from lawmakers and try to reflect it in the government's policies.