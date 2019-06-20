Labor Leader Released on Bail over Violent Rallies in Front of Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of one of South Korea’s largest umbrella labor unions has been released on bail after he was arrested for orchestrating illegal demonstrations in front of the National Assembly.The Seoul Southern District Court on Thursday released Kim Myung-hwan, the chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, on 100 million won bail, saying there's little chance he will destroy evidence or inflict harm on any witness.He's required to ask for permission from a regional court if he seeks to move residence and has to accept any summons for questioning by legal authorities.Kim's release came six days after he was arrested on charges of obstruction of duty, property damage, infringement on a public facility and violation of laws regarding demonstrations and rallies.According to the prosecution, Kim led four illegal rallies since May of last year and ordered partakers to act violently toward police officers and destroy equipment in their attempts to break into the National Assembly. Hundreds of KCTU members rallied in front of the assembly to protest the government’s moves for labor reform.