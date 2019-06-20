Moon, Xi Agree on Need for Continuous Dialogue Process over Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed the current dialogue process needs to be propelled further for lasting peace and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The two leaders affirmed their shared view during their summit in Osaka on Thursday as they began their respective schedules for the G20 Summit to be held in the Japanese city from Friday.Moon and President Xi also continued their strategic communication on the Korean Peninsula, with Xi sharing the details of his visit last week to North Korea.Moon assessed that the Chinese leader's visit to Pyongyang came at a critical juncture for continuous progress of the Korean Peninsula peace process and will contribute to complete denuclearization and lasting peace, expressing his hope for Beijing's constructive contributions moving forward.President Xi expressed his continuous support for South Korea's efforts for lasting peace on the peninsula as well as the development of inter-Korean relations. He said China will continue its constructive role to speed up advancement of situations regarding the peninsula.Meeting for the first time since their previous summit last November, the two presidents also assessed progresses on the bilateral relations, including record-high trade and investment last year, and discussed measures for more active high-level exchanges between the countries, including at the top level.They also agreed to strengthen practical cooperation in various areas, including economy, environment, culture and personnel exchanges, so the public from both countries would perceive the outcomes.Regarding air pollution issues, the two leaders shared views on the need for strengthened bilateral cooperation and hoped related cooperation projects will be carried out smoothly.They also agreed on the need for Xi's early visit to South Korea to further develop the two countries' ties.