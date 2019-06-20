Moon to Speak at G20 Summit, Set for Talks with Putin, Modi

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will attend the G20 forum in Japan and hold a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.This year's G20 in Osaka will address global issues such as the economy, trade and investment, innovation, climate change and energy, employment, women's empowerment, development and health.On the first day of the two-day summit on Friday, Moon will deliver a speech on the global economy, trade and investment.Later in the day, the president will sit down for bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart to discuss ways to resume negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to promote cooperation between their countries.Moon is also set to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.