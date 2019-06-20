Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Body Count Rises to 26 in Budapest Boat Sinking Tragedy as Another S. Korean Victim Identified

Write: 2019-06-28 08:25:57Update: 2019-06-28 10:40:42

Body Count Rises to 26 in Budapest Boat Sinking Tragedy as Another S. Korean Victim Identified

Photo : YONHAP News

A body recovered from the Danube River in Hungary last week has been confirmed to be that of a South Korean, bringing the number of confirmed deaths from last month's deadly boat sinking to 26.

According to a South Korean response team, the body, retrieved about 30 kilometers downstream from the accident site on Saturday, was confirmed to belong to a South Korean woman in her 60s who was aboard the boat. 

It took almost a week to identify the body as it had decomposed so badly that fingerprint identification was impossible. Authorities had to conduct a DNA analysis.

Thirty-three South Koreans were on board the sightseeing boat "Hableany" in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River when it sunk within seconds after being hit by a larger cruise ship on May 29th.

With the latest confirmation, 24 South Koreans and two Hungarians are confirmed dead. Seven South Koreans were rescued and two remain missing.
List

Editor's Pick