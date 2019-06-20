Body Count Rises to 26 in Budapest Boat Sinking Tragedy as Another S. Korean Victim Identified

Photo : YONHAP News

A body recovered from the Danube River in Hungary last week has been confirmed to be that of a South Korean, bringing the number of confirmed deaths from last month's deadly boat sinking to 26.According to a South Korean response team, the body, retrieved about 30 kilometers downstream from the accident site on Saturday, was confirmed to belong to a South Korean woman in her 60s who was aboard the boat.It took almost a week to identify the body as it had decomposed so badly that fingerprint identification was impossible. Authorities had to conduct a DNA analysis.Thirty-three South Koreans were on board the sightseeing boat "Hableany" in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River when it sunk within seconds after being hit by a larger cruise ship on May 29th.With the latest confirmation, 24 South Koreans and two Hungarians are confirmed dead. Seven South Koreans were rescued and two remain missing.