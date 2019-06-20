Far-right Party Says No Voluntary Removal of Protest Tents

Photo : YONHAP News

A far-right minor opposition party says it will not remove its protest tents in central Seoul.Co-chairman Cho Won-jin of the Our Republican Party, formerly the Korean Patriots Party, said in a statement early on Friday that there will be no voluntary removal of the party's protest tents erected at Gwanghwamun Plaza.The party initially set up the tents in May to aid a sit-in protest at which the party and its supporters called for, among other things, the exoneration of former President Park Geun-hye.The tents were torn down by a city government team on Tuesday but were re-erected later the same day by the party. The city requested the removal of the tents by 6 p.m. Thursday, but as of Friday morning the tents remain in place.Earlier in the day, there had been speculation that the party might consider removing the tents ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Seoul.However, a party official said that it was decided not to do so after collecting opinions of party members.