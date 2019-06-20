S. Korea's Industrial Output Down 0.5% in May

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's industrial output and investment decreased in May after increasing for two straight months, according to new government data.Statistics Korea on Friday said the country's industrial output inched down point-five percent in May from a month earlier.Facility investment fell eight-point-two percent last month from April, after posting growth for two straight months.However, retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, increased point-nine percent on-month, after a one-point-two percent drop in April.Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, gained point-two point on-month to post 98-point-six in May, marking the first such growth in 14 months.Another index used to predict short-term economic conditions in the business cycle dropped point-two point to 98-point-one, after the first rise in eleven months in April.