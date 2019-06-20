Seoul to Exercise Highest Alert Level During Trump's Visit

Photo : KBS News

Police said on Friday that it will raise their alert status to the highest level this weekend when United States President Donald Trump visits South Korea.The highest "gap-ho" alert status will take effect from 9 a.m. Saturday for Seoul, while officials in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon will be under the second-highest "eul-ho" alert. Other regions of the country will also exercise heightened alert levels.The status will remain in place until Trump departs the country on Sunday.When the highest "gap-ho" alert status is declared, all police officers in affected areas are required to be on standby and immediately carry out orders as instructed.Some of the places where Trump will visit and stay have been designated as special security areas, and police will restrict vehicle and foot traffic.The highest alert status is often issued during visits by foreign heads of state and other major national events.