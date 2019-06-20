N. Korea Urges Seoul To Stay Out of Pyongyang-Washington Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea urged Seoul to stay out of talks between Pyongyang and Washington, showing distrust in South Korea as a mediator.Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's American affairs department, said in a statement Thursday that the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks is a matter between Pyongyang and Washington, not something Seoul should intervene with.He also said that North Korea would directly negotiate with the U.S. instead of through South Korea, suggesting that Pyongyang wants Seoul excluded from denuclearization talks.In a direct contradiction to claims by the South Korean government, Kwon asserted that there have been no behind-the-scenes talks under way between Seoul and Pyongyang.North Korea also warned the U.S. that there is limited time to address pending issues and urged it to present a different proposal for denuclearization.The North’s Foreign Ministry has reportedly taken a leading role in negotiations with the U.S., taking over from the United Front Department, since the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February.