S. Korean Baritone Wins Silver Medal at Int'l Tchaikovsky Competition

Photo : KBS News

South Korean baritone Kim Gi-hoon has won a silver medal in the 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition.Kim achieved the honor on Thursday at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia after ranking second out of four male competitors in the voice category of the world-renowned competition.Also on Thursday, South Korean violinist Kim Dong-hyun won the bronze medal in the competition’s violin category at a ceremony held at the Moscow Conservatory.Another South Korean, Mun Tae-guk, won the fourth-place prize in the cello category.