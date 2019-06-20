Far-right Party Relocates Protest Tents

Photo : YONHAP News

A far-right party has relocated its protest tents in central Seoul, reversing its earlier claim that they would stay at Gwanghwamun Plaza.The tents are now in front of the Seoul Finance Center building, a short walk away from the plaza.Co-chairperson Cho Won-jin of the Our Republican Party said in a press conference before the relocation on Friday that the move would be only temporary.He said police requested the removal ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Seoul this weekend and vowed that the party would move the tents back to the plaza once the American president leaves.The party initially set up the tents in May to aid a sit-in protest at which the party and its supporters called for, among other things, the release of imprisoned former President Park Geun-hye.The tents were torn down by a city government team on Tuesday but were re-erected on a larger scale later the same day. The city had requested the removal of the tents by 6 p.m. Thursday.