Rival Parties Tentatively Agree to Open Parliament To Extend Special Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling party and two opposition rivals have tentatively agreed to open parliament to extend the terms of special committees on political and judicial reform.The provisional agreement was made Friday at a meeting hosted by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP).The main opposition allegedly demanded that its lawmaker chair one of the two special committees in return for agreeing to extend the special committees and normalize parliament.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won told reporters after the meeting that lawmakers from her party will have to approve the deal before it goes forward.Parliament has been at an impasse for nearly three months following the LKP's opposition to the fast-tracking of contentious political and judicial reform bills by the DP and three minor parties.