S. Korea, US Top Nuke Envoys Sit down for Talks on N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s top nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon and his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun sat down for talks on Friday in Seoul.Ahead of the meeting, Lee said he hopes to discuss with Biegun how to translate diplomatic exchanges into tangible progress towards denuclearizing North Korea and establishing peace in the region.The two officials are likely to have discussed ways for their countries to work together to get the North to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and coordinated key topics related to the issue to be addressed at the South Korea-U.S. summit slated for Sunday.Later in the day, Biegun will sit down for talks with Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and discuss humanitarian food assistance to the North.Meanwhile, an official at the Foreign Ministry downplayed the possibility of Biegun making contact with North Korean officials during his stay in South Korea.