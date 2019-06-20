Moon, Modi Agree to Create Synergy Between Diplomatic Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and India have agreed to establish diplomatic and political synergy to expand partnerships with countries across Asia.The agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday.Moon and Modi agreed to find common ground between Seoul's “New Southern Policy” and New Delhi's “Act East Policy," which seeks to expand South Korea's ties to South and Southeast Asia and South and Southeast Asian ties to East Asia, respectively.The leaders took note of active high-level exchanges between their two countries, including reciprocal leadership visits during the past year that helped deepen Seoul and New Delhi's special partnership.Moon requested Modi's continued interest and support for South Korean firms seeking partnerships in India's arms industry.The leaders also exchanged views on regional security and vowed to closely cooperate for peace and stability in Asia.