Parties Strike One-Off Deal to Extend Operation of Reform Committees

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP), the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor Bareunmirae Party(BP) have agreed to extend the operation period of special reform committees until the end of August.According to the floor leaders of the three parties on Friday, the extension will be put to a vote at a one-off plenary session scheduled for 2:00 p.m.If realized, it will be the first plenary session held in 84 days, following a months-long impasse over the LKP's objection to a set of fast-tracked reform bills.Each of the two major parties will chair the political and judicial reform committees while the chairs of four other parliamentary committees, currently led by the ruling party, are replaced.The LKP also decided to suspend its partial boycott of parliamentary committees.The announcement was made after the extension was approved at a general meeting of LKP lawmakers earlier in the day.The one-off deal was proposed by the minor party after a previous agreement on normalizing the National Assembly was rejected by LKP members.