Moon, Widodo Hope for Swift Conclusion to Free Trade Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday held a summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.Moon assessed that since Widodo took office, South Korea and Indonesia have upgraded their bilateral relations to a special strategic partnership, and pointed out that Indonesia has been a key partner of South Korea’s "New Southern Policy."The two leaders expressed hope that their countries will successfully conclude negotiations on their comprehensive economic partnership agreement(CEPA) and be able to declare a deal at a special summit in November among South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.They shared the view that South Korean companies are the best partners for Indonesia’s infrastructure projects given their high level of skill and experience.During their meeting, Moon and Widodo also agreed to work closely for the complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.