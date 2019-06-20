Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.17%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost three-point-70 points, or point-17 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-130-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-68 points, or one-point-10 percent, to close at 690-point-53.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-154-point-seven won.