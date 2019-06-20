National Assembly Holds One-Off Plenary Session

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly held a one-off plenary session on Friday and voted to extend the operation period of special reform committees until the end of August.It was the first plenary session in 84 days, following a months-long impasse over the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's objection to a set of fast-tracked reform bills.The LKP also decided to suspend its partial boycott of parliamentary committees.This came after the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the LKP and the minor Bareunmirae Party(BP) agreed to the extension earlier in the day.The three parties also decided that each of the two major parties will chair the political and judicial reform committees.The decision was met with fierce criticism from the Justice Party, which currently chairs the political reform committee. The DP is the current chair of the judicial reform committee.