Moon Highlights Need to Return to Free Trade and Expansionism

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in, who is attending this year's Group of 20 summit in Osaka, spoke at a session on the global economy and trade. He highlighted the need for countries to embrace freer trade and expansionism.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: President Moon Jae-in urged world leaders to overcome the "prisoner's dilemma" of a downsized trade balance rising from trade disputes and return to expanding equilibrium through free trade that benefits all.Addressing the first Group of 20 summit session on the world economy, trade and investment on Friday in Osaka, Moon called on member states to exercise joint leadership in tackling trade issues.He highlighted concerns over growing trade disputes and protectionism cited by both the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as reasons for revising down their respective global growth forecasts for the year.In an apparent reference to the mounting trade war between Washington and Beijing that has exerted further downward pressure on markets worldwide, Moon called for G20 members to take proactive steps in dealing with economic uncertainties and downside risks.The South Korean president then shared Seoul's expansionary efforts, including the use of a supplementary budget, amid the current state of the economy.Raising concerns that the world may be moving from an era of fixed low growth to one of prolonged market volatility and uncertainty, Moon proposed solidifying the global financial safety net.He suggested the IMF secure loan reserves for emergencies and that each nation work to stabilize financial markets.On reforming the World Trade Organization(WTO), Moon said Seoul endorses such an initiative and plans to actively participate in related discussions at the summit.Moon also discussed his administration's efforts and progress made to create an innovative and inclusive nation, emphasizing the need for cooperation with the international community to fully realize these goals.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.