Tap Water Quality in Incheon Regains Pre-Crisis Level

The quality of tap water in Incheon has been restored to the level before a water crisis hit around 10-thousand households and many schools in the city.A task force created under the Ministry of Environment announced in a media briefing on Friday the results of sampling tests, saying every sample met the criteria for drinking water and was found to contain no impurities, such as manganese and iron.However, the ministry said more tests remain to be done before the tap water supplied throughout the city is declared to be drinkable, including filtering tests at the affected households and schools.Around 160 Incheon schools have been using bottled water or other emergency supplies of water for their students.The ministry plans to launch a committee next week consisting of residents and experts on water and law to discuss compensation issues.