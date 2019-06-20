Chinese Media: Moon, Xi Hold Extensive Talks on Peninsula Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese state media report that President Moon Jae-in and President Xi Jinping held extensive talks on Korean Peninsula affairs, including the North Korea nuclear issue.Chinese media quoted President Xi as saying that negotiations have proven that related parties can find ways to reach a breakthrough by resolving their issues of interest based on the principle of "step-by-step, simultaneous action."Xi also expressed support for another summit between North Korea and the United States, while stressing that matters of North Korea's interest should also be considered and answered.According to Chinese reports, President Moon highly assessed the Chinese leader for playing a constructive role in Korean Peninsula dialogue.Xi also reportedly said that South Korea-China cooperation is mutually beneficial and proposed stronger civic sector relations and expedited efforts on the second phase in their bilateral free trade negotiations.Moon also urged for a swift conclusion to the trade talks.