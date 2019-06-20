BTS Ranks as Top Grossing Tour in May, Surpassing $50 Mn

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has topped the monthly concert revenue list for the month of May, grossing over 50 million dollars.Billboard announced Thursday citing figures from Billboard Boxscore that from only eight shows in four cities in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Sao Paolo, the South Korean superstars grossed 51-point-66 million dollars and sold nearly 384-thousand-500 tickets during the month of May.Billboard said these earnings mark the biggest one-month total of 2019 so far.Billboard said the achievement was particularly impressive for a foreign-language act in North and South America and that BTS is currently among the biggest concert draws in the world.It also noted that the seven-member group's performance at the Rose Bowl in California was the single highest-grossing engagement in the venue's Boxscore history, not adjusting for inflation.Next on the list of the highest grossing tours in May was Metallica at 28-point-six million, trailed by Pink, Spice Girls and Ariana Grande, all of whom primarily toured in relatively smaller cities.BTS will continue their current "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" global tour in Japan in July.