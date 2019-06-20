Umbrella Union Group Plans Massive Walkout in July

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the two largest umbrella labor unions in South Korea plans to go on a general strike next month to protest planned revisions to labor laws.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) held an emergency representatives’ meeting in Seoul on Friday, vowing to smash what it calls the Moon Jae-in administration’s "anti-labor front" through the "July 18th general strike.”The umbrella group also decided to go ahead with a planned strike by non-regular workers at public sectors for three days from July third.The KCTU accused the liberal Moon administration of joining a witch hunt by far-right media outlets and political parties, while criticizing police for booking its members and the arrests of three leaders.The labor group said the general strike is meant to prevent the government and the parliament from revising labor bills concerning the minimum wage, flexible working hour system and non-regular workers.The emergency representative meeting was also attended by KCTU Chairman Kim Myeong-hwan, who was released on bail the previous day after he was arrested for orchestrating a series of illegal demonstrations in front of the National Assembly since last year.