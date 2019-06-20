Bareunmirae Party Calls for Defense Minister's Resignation over N. Korean Boat Passing

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party has vowed to lead the opposition bloc’s bid to demand the dismissal of the defense minister and a parliamentary inspection on the case of a North Korean boat that reached deep into South Korean waters earlier this month.According to the Bareunmirae’s secretariat, it was decided at a general party meeting earlier in the day that the party will lead efforts to submit motions seeking the removal of Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and a National Assembly inspection into the government’s response to the case.The secretariat urged members of the minor opposition party to actively partake in the move so truth will be revealed regarding what they called the state’s “comprehensive incompetence over security matters.”The Bareunmirae also said it welcomes the participation of other parties.A call for a parliamentary inspection and the dismissal of a Cabinet member takes effect with consent from at least a fourth and a third of the 300 lawmakers, respectively.