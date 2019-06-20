Macron Expresses Support for Peace on Korean Peninsula

The leaders of South Korea and France have met and discussed measures to cooperate on bilateral and regional issues, including the denuclearization of North Korea.According to Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung, President Moon Jae-in and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday sat down for an unpremeditated bilateral summit meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka.During their first summit in eight months, Macron expressed his “whole-hearted” support for Moon’s efforts for regional stability and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, adding France is ready to provide everything for it.Moon assessed that momentum is building again for North Korea-U.S. dialogue, citing recent letter exchanges between the two countries’ leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pyongyang last week.The South Korean leader then called for Paris’ unwavering support so the complete denuclearization and a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula will be realized through a third North Korea-U.S. summit.The two leaders also exchanged opinions regarding climate change and agreed to actively cooperate on related issues.