Prosecution's Evidence Collecting Found Valid in Judiciary Power Abuse Case

Photo : KBS News

The court has reaffirmed the legality of the prosecution’s raid and seizure of evidence from of a former head of the National Court Administration(NCA) in connection with an investigation into alleged judiciary power abuse under the former Park Geun-hye administration.The Seoul Central District Court, which is deliberating cases involving Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae and several other former judiciary leaders, said on Friday that no law was violated in the process of prosecutors executing related warrants for former NCA head Im Jong-heon.The prosecution raided Im’s house and office in July of last year and confiscated a USB drive that was found to have thousands of documents that could potentially back the power abuse accusations.Im claimed that the thumb drive and the materials stored in the device were collected illegally and thus invalid.