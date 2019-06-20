N. Korea Calls for S. Korea-US Drill Suspension, Threatens Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has demanded that South Korea immediately suspend its joint military exercises with the United States.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) relayed the stance on Friday, warning if the South Korean authorities continuously join the U.S. in what it calls “reckless military provocation” against the North, it will lose a precious opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations.The outlet particularly took issue with “19-2 Dong Maeng,” a new combined command post exercise set for August that will replace the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills.The KCNA claimed the new joint drill is intended to practice preemptive strikes and hone their ability to attack the North and that it virtually amounts to practice for war.