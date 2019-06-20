Gov't Delays Decision on Health Insurance Premium Hike for 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has postponed a decision on how much to raise national health insurance premiums next year as several institutional subscribers are calling for a freeze.The Ministry of Health and Welfare initially planned to convene a policy review committee on Friday to decide the 2020 premium hike but instead announced it was delaying a decision until the second half of the year, citing the need for further discussions.Usually, changes to state health insurance premiums for the following year are determined by June, but eight institutional subscribers, including both of the country’s two umbrella labor unions and major business lobby groups, are strongly urging against any increase to premiums.Late last year, the ministry proposed health insurance premiums be raised in 2020 by three-point-49 percent from this year, fanning concerns of a sharp increase in rates under "Moon Jae-in Care" policies.To ease public anxiety, the ministry later vowed to keep the annual rate hike between 2020 and 2023 at no higher than three-point-two percent, which is an average of the previous 10 years.