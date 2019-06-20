Two-Term Lawmaker Appointed as Main Opposition's Secretary General

Representative Park Maeng-woo has been appointed as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s new secretary general.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn tapped the two-term lawmaker on Friday to replace Representative Han Sun-kyo, who recently resigned.The conservative party said the former Ulsan Mayor was judged to fit the role based on his ability to communicate and create change.Han, a four-term lawmaker, stepped down earlier this month citing health reasons, after causing controversy with a series of inflammable statements against the government.