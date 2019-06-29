Trump Tweets Invitation for DMZ Meeting with Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited North Korea's Kim Jong-un to a meeting at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) during his visit to South Korea over the weekend.Trump on Saturday tweeted that "I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"Trump is set to visit South Korea later on Saturday after he wraps up his schedule at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.Trump's second summit with Kim in Hanoi in February collapsed without an agreement due to differences over the terms of denuclearization. However, an exchange of personal letters between the sides this month sparked hopes for the resumption of the stalled nuclear dialogue.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul on Friday, expressing Washington's willingness to hold constructive dialogue with the North.The American president had denied before leaving Washington on Wednesday that he would meet Kim.