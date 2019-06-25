White House: Trump's Korea Visit to Reaffirm Vital Partnership

Photo : KBS News

The White House says President Donald Trump will reaffirm a vital partnership with South Korea, calling the bilateral ties essential to the two sides' economic and security interests.Ahead of Trump's planned visit to South Korea on Saturday, the White House issued a press release outlining the purpose of his trip.While describing South Korea-U.S. relations as the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. stressed President Trump is working closely with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to achieve the final and fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.It said the allies' coordination and cooperation regarding the denuclearization of North Korea is the strongest it has ever been, and Moon has been indispensable in assisting Trump’s negotiations with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.The White House additionally noted that Trump's focus is also on rebalancing U.S. trade with South Korea and strengthening bilateral commercial ties, claiming that the American president has already made the U.S. goods trade deficit with South Korea decrease by 23 percent in 2018 over the previous year.