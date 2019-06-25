Menu Content

S. Korean Presidential Office: No Plans Finalized for Trump-Kim Meeting

Write: 2019-06-29 10:12:23Update: 2019-06-29 12:22:25

Photo : YONHAP News

As U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his wish to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone, the South Korean presidential office says no related plans have been finalized. 

In a text message to reporters Saturday, Seoul's Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung addressed Trump's Twitter invitation for a meeting with Kim.

In the text message, the spokesperson also reiterated the South Korean government's position seeking to revive the U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

Ahead of his visit to South Korea on Saturday and Sunday, Trump tweeted an invitation to meet Kim in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas.
