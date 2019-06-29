Trump Seeks to Meet Kim Jong-un at DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas. Ahead of his trip to South Korea later on Saturday, Trump made the offer on his Twitter.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump has invited North Korea's Kim Jong-un to a meeting at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) during his visit to South Korea over the weekend.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We will be in South Korea. I let him know. And we'll see if he's there, we'll see each other for two minutes that's all we can. But that will be fine. And some of you will be there... "Trump on Saturday tweeted, "I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon)." He continued, "While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"During a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka on Saturday, Trump elaborated on his Twitter invitation.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I'll be going to South Korea. We're going with President Moon. We were with the president in Japan for a little while and we spoke, and all I did is put out a feeler if he'd like to meet. He sent me a very beautiful birthday card and what I did is... and I guess he got my return letter because it's in the newspapers... and reading the return letter. But I just put out... I just thought of it this morning... we'll be at the area, we may go to the DMZ, or the border, as they call it."After wrapping up his meetings at the G20 summit in Japan, Trump is scheduled to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Sunday. After that meeting, the American president is expected to visit the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"So we'll be there and I just put out a feeler because I don't know where he (Kim) is right now. He may not be in North Korea, but I said if Chairman Kim would want to meet I would be at the border, and certainly we seem to get along very well, I can tell you. That's a good thing, not a bad thing... "Seoul's Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said no related plans have been finalized yet for the two to meet. It is, however, clear that Trump is planning to give a speech when he goes to the DMZ.[Up sound: US President Donald Trump]"We have some very big meetings with President Moon.We're going to be seeing our soldiers. As you know, we have 42-thousand troops over in South Korea and we're going to be seeing our soldiers. I'll be making a speech to our soldiers."Trump's second summit with Kim in Hanoi in February collapsed without an agreement due to differences over the terms of denuclearization. However, an exchange of personal letters between the sides this month sparked hopes for the resumption of the stalled nuclear dialogue.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul on Friday, expressing Washington's willingness to hold constructive dialogue with the North.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.