Putin Delivers Kim's Demand for Regime Safety to Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: While U.S. President Donald Trump is reaching out to Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader is seeking to make it clear that he needs a guarantee of regime safety before he gives up his nuclear weapons program. During a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sideline of the G20 summit in Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered Pyongyang's position.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin early morning Saturday to discuss North Korea issues.[Sound bite: S. Korea-Russia summit]Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian): "Today's meeting is more meaningful considering that I met the North Korean leader in late April."S. Korean President Moon Jae-in (Korean): "This is my fifth meeting with you and I am glad that the South Korea-Russia relations are improving by the number of our meetings."Following the summit on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Seoul's deputy presidential spokesperson Han Jung-woo said Putin briefed Moon on his recent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.Putin told Moon that the North Korean leader made it clear that security assurance for North Korea is his key demand and measures to reciprocate denuclearization are necessary.The spokesperson said Putin also praised Moon's efforts for dialogue between the two Koreas and hailed and supported Seoul's recent decision to provide Pyongyang with humanitarian assistance.In response, Moon said Russia's constructive role is making a significant contribution to the Korean Peninsula peace process and vowed to continue close communication and cooperation with Moscow.Moon also expressed hope for cooperation with Russia and China to maintain the "positive momentum" from the exchanges of personal letters between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.The Moon-Putin meeting was scheduled to begin at 10:45 p.m. Friday but opened more than 30 minutes after midnight Saturday due to a delay in Putin's one-on-one talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the same hotel.On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Moon also met with leaders from China, India, Indonesia and Canada, among others.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.