Trump Gives Moon a Thumbs Up for DMZ Meeting with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump is said to have also shared with South Korean President Moon Jae-in his invitation for a DMZ meeting extended to North Korean leader.Seoul's presidential office said that Moon and Trump briefly discussed the Twitter invitation during a coffee break before a G20 session in Osaka on Saturday.The South Korean top office said Trump approached Moon in a lounge, asking his South Korean counterpart if he saw the tweet.With Moon acknowledging the message, Trump is said to given the South Korean president a thumbs up, and suggested they work together for the DMZ meeting to be realized.On Twitter earlier in the day, Trump wrote that he will be leaving Japan for South Korea and while there he would meet Kim in the DMZ dividing the two Koreas to shake his hand and say hello.